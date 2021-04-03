Slovak MFA call on to strictly adhere to ceasefire agreement of November 10, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

The Slovak Republic call on to strictly adhere to ceasefire agreement within Second Karabakh war of November 10, 2020, Spokesman for Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Tomaga said, Trend reports.

Tomaga made the statement commenting on the media question on the resolution of the National Council of the Slovak Republic on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh dated April 1, 2021.

Tomaga noted that the above-mentioned resolution is understood by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic as a manifestation of the concern of members of the National Council of the Slovak Republic over the continuing unfortunate humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In evaluating all conflicts in the world, position of the Slovak Republic is based on the need to respect international law, including the principle of territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders. The Slovak Republic also calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law,” he said.

The spokesperson quoted the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korčok as saying during his recent visit to Azerbaijan, that the only way for a sustainable solution of the conflict is to respect the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Slovak Republic supports all efforts leading to a solution of the conflict and reduction of tension. We call on all parties to adhere strictly to the ceasefire agreement of 9 November 2020. As with any conflict, it is of great importance the implementation of confidence-building measures, especially those with a direct and immediate impact on lives of the most affected by the conflict,” Tomaga said.

“A long-term sustainable solution presupposes the creation of conditions for the peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups in this ethnically complex region. Many examples from Europe and the world show that persistent efforts and mutual goodwill will make it possible to solve even seemingly unsolvable and insurmountable problems,” Tomaga said.

The international community should fully support this process, making use of existing mechanisms - OSCE Minsk Group, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other relevant international organizations, the spokesperson said.