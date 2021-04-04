Signal troops of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to begin joint exercises

4 April 2021
Signal troops of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to begin joint exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Joint Tactical-Special Exercises of the Signal Troops with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen will begin on April 6, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercise, military signalmen will be deployed to the areas for fulfilling training-combat tasks. They will work out tasks for organizing a unified communications system.

The tasks on organizing the interoperability of troops, deploying field command posts and other actions will be accomplished in the course of the exercises to be conducted with the use of modern communications and automated control systems.

The exercises will last until April 8.

