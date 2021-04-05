Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps disturbs peace, trust in region - Azerbaijani president's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

Trend:

Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps disturbs peace and trust in the region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark regarding the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

Following the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, mines planted by Armenia in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, threaten civilians and impede development, Hajiyev noted.

The president's aide noted that Armenia had planted a large number of mines in the Azerbaijani territories during the 30-year occupation.

He stressed that the civilian population should not face this threat.

According to international humanitarian law, Armenia grossly violates the rights of the civilian population of Azerbaijan, Hajiyev stressed.

“Besides, Armenia, in violation of international laws, refuses to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields. Mines are killing the Azerbaijani population. The planted mines also delay the process of restoring the liberated territories,” Hajiyev said.