Mines heavily damage environment - Azerbaijani president's assistant (UPDATE)

Politics 5 April 2021 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 12:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

Trend:

Mines inflict heavy damage on environment, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the statement in connection with the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Trend reports on Apr.5.

According to him, the environment is polluted by harmful substances contained in the mines and unexploded ordnance.

"Armenia avoids fulfilling its international obligations," he said, speaking about the country's refusal from giving maps of minefields in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

Refusal of Armenia to provide the minefield maps to Azerbaijan leads to death, serious injuries of people and at the same time causes heavy damage to the environment, added Hajiyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran interested in developing relations with Uzbekistan – foreign minister
Iran interested in developing relations with Uzbekistan – foreign minister
Iran not to talk with US - National Security Commission of Iranian Parliament
Iran not to talk with US - National Security Commission of Iranian Parliament
Iran's Ministry of Labor working to prevent mass unemployment
Iran's Ministry of Labor working to prevent mass unemployment
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey's 1Q2021 furniture exports up Turkey 13:13
Azerbaijan's Temiz Sheher selects financial reporting auditor Business 13:13
Trade turnover between Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, Turkmenistan increases Business 13:12
Armenia violating int'l laws by refusing to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - IEPF president Politics 13:10
Russia's 2M2021 import of Turkish cars grows in value Turkey 13:10
Ministry talks provision of Azerbaijani districts with TV communication services Economy 13:09
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (March 29 through April 2) Finance 13:09
PASHA Bank significantly expands lending to Azerbaijani SMEs Finance 13:06
Slovak investors note potential in Georgia's energy sector Oil&Gas 13:06
Burning of flare gas in Iran to be reduced to minimum - Oil Minister Oil&Gas 13:05
Japanese INPEX extends evaluation period of Kazakhstan's Aktote/Kairan structures Oil&Gas 13:01
Subaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage Other News 12:54
Russia’s Ulyanovsk region agree to hold meetings with potential partners from Turkmenistan Business 12:44
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank increases its market share in terms of assets Finance 12:44
Iran expects possible increase of house rental rates Business 12:40
Turkey demands soonest provision of mine maps to Azerbaijan - former ambassador Politics 12:35
Several oil, gas contracts signed in Iran Oil&Gas 12:35
Russian-Azerbaijani joint action plan aimed at removing obstacles to mutual trade - MFA Business 12:33
Can gradually open up vaccination, says AIIMS chief Other News 12:30
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes North Island, New Zealand Other News 12:29
Georgia to establish snail meat plant, backed by Italian investment Business 12:28
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26 Other News 12:28
India's March gold imports surge 471% to a record 160 tonnes: Report Other News 12:25
Another batch of Rafale jets to fly in by mid-May Other News 12:22
Team of Special Forces veterans, people with disabilities to trek to Siachen this year Other News 12:21
Net buyers for 3rd straight month: Vaccination, growth hopes help keep Indian FPI tap on Other News 12:18
Mines heavily damage environment - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 12:04
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:49
Kazakhstan's fuel assemblies producer opens tender for railway goods transportation Tenders 11:48
UN official stresses need for joint work to neutralize mines in Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 11:47
Russia’s Tatneft to start rubber manufacturing in Kazakhstan Business 11:46
Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency talks consequences of Armenia's refusal to provide mine maps Politics 11:42
Iran interested in developing relations with Uzbekistan – foreign minister Politics 11:39
Armenia continues ethnic cleansing policy against Azerbaijanis - President's assistant Politics 11:38
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors talks work based on international standards Business 11:34
INPEX reveals 2020 production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:33
UK's Johnson launches mass testing programme as economy reopens Europe 11:24
Postal service between Turkmenistan, Canada resumes Turkmenistan 11:18
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Finland despite COVID-19 Business 11:16
Iran discloses generation data of renewable energy power plants in Gilan Province Oil&Gas 11:16
Capital of Central Bank of Iran to be increased Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan increases exports to Czech Republic year-on-year Business 11:13
Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps disturbs peace, trust in region - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 11:10
Caspian Pipeline Consortium sees decrease in crude oil handling Oil&Gas 11:09
Switzerland buys products of Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery via exchange Business 11:08
Tatneft kicks off tire plant construction in Kazakhstan Business 11:04
Turkey's trade turnover with Turkmenistan rises Turkey 10:47
Kazakh transport company opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10:47
Kazakhstan names main reasons of improved current account's figures in 2020 Finance 10:46
Japan's central bank kicks off experiments on issuing digital currency Other News 10:43
SOCAR to change production method of low-productivity wells at Jafarli field Oil&Gas 10:31
SOCAR preparing action plan to boost output at Muradkhanli oilfield Oil&Gas 10:23
Azerbaijan discloses names registered in .AZ domain zone in 3M2021 ICT 10:21
Azerbaijan growing foreign varieties of potatoes Economy 10:19
Cryptocurrency platform INX raises $32m in Toronto Israel 10:18
Certain loans to be issued for purchase of agricultural machinery in Iran Finance 10:17
Turkey shares 2M2021 cargo, passenger traffic data at Antalya Airport Turkey 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.5 Finance 09:59
Iranian currency rates for April 5 Finance 09:58
Head of Public Relations Dept. of Turkish Presidency to visit Baku Politics 09:57
Water reserves of Iran's dams announced Oil&Gas 09:57
2M2021 volume of cargo shipment from Russia via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 09:54
Iran not to talk with US - National Security Commission of Iranian Parliament Politics 09:54
Iran's Ministry of Labor working to prevent mass unemployment Politics 09:46
Iran talks possible suspension of flights to Turkey Business 09:42
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal revealed Oil&Gas 09:41
Turkey publishes 2M2021 data on chemicals shipment via local ports Turkey 09:25
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Iskenderun port in 2M2021 Turkey 09:24
Turkey sees increase in 3M2021 exports of electrical goods Turkey 09:23
Value of Iran's imports increase Business 09:23
Iran boosts value of exports Business 09:10
Saudi non-oil private sector keeps up steady growth in March Oil&Gas 09:10
Manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro Automaker Company down Business 09:09
UAE March non-oil private sector growth climbs to 20-month high Economy 08:56
Japan and Germany to hold first '2 plus 2' dialogue talks in April Other News 08:36
Iran’s monthly foreign trade hits $7.5 billion Business 08:14
New FSRU vessel to enter Turkish waters within April Transport 08:14
Over 1,900 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:12
Georgia makes rapid progress on its commitments under Energy Community - Green for Growth Fund Oil&Gas 07:40
Japan's ruling party executive signals chance of extra budget to combat COVID-19 pain Finance 07:13
Brazil registers 1,240 new deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:35
Oil prices slip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts Oil&Gas 05:52
Iran’s electricity generation capacity spikes Oil&Gas 05:10
UAE announces 3 billion investment in Iraq Finance 04:21
Student from six more countries allowed to return to Russia to continue classes - ministry Russia 03:30
Brazil seeks $1 billion in foreign aid to curb Amazon deforestation- environmental minister Other News 02:18
French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up Europe 01:24
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise Finance 00:32
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 5 Oil&Gas 00:31
Volume of goods transported from Iran’s Imam Khomeini port grows Transport 4 April 23:59
Turkey registers more than 41 988 new coronavirus cases Turkey 4 April 23:12
Iranian envoy urges increasing trade exchanges with China’s Xinjiang Iran 4 April 23:05
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases surpass 89,000 mark Kyrgyzstan 4 April 22:25
Jordan gov’t accuses ex-crown prince of ‘malicious plot’ Arab World 4 April 21:53
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's financial sector Finance 4 April 21:17
Iran Khodro unveils manufacturing data of passenger cars Business 4 April 20:44
One killed, two injured in triple shooting in U.S. Virginia Beach US 4 April 20:36
Azerbaijan sees growth in 2020 foreign direct investments Finance 4 April 19:59
Turkey ranks 6th globally in COVID-19 vaccination numbers Turkey 4 April 19:08
All news