Mines heavily damage environment - Azerbaijani president's assistant (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

Trend:

Mines inflict heavy damage on environment, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the statement in connection with the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Trend reports on Apr.5.

According to him, the environment is polluted by harmful substances contained in the mines and unexploded ordnance.

"Armenia avoids fulfilling its international obligations," he said, speaking about the country's refusal from giving maps of minefields in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

Refusal of Armenia to provide the minefield maps to Azerbaijan leads to death, serious injuries of people and at the same time causes heavy damage to the environment, added Hajiyev.