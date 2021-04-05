We will continue to support our citizens engaged in agriculture - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

We will continue to support our citizens engaged in agriculture. The rising subsidies are further evidence of that. Our intentions and policies remain unchanged. But at the same time, everyone involved in agriculture must understand their responsibility, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Zaur Mikayilov due to his appointment as Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports.

“During the analysis, we came across one thing – cases of unfair distribution of water are widespread. Central executive bodies, local executive bodies and some entrepreneurs seemed to be conspiring and using water unscrupulously. This being the case, some farmers and villages did not have access to water. I issued an order, so the situation is being analyzed now and the investigation is underway. This must be stopped. There are numerous illegal tie-ins on water lines. We came across this during the analysis. It turned out that no one is responsible for this, there is no one accountable for this. This must end. I ordered that visual monitoring of water lines should be carried out. In other words, modern surveillance systems, cameras should be installed in such places and these illegal tie-ins should be stopped,” the head of state said.