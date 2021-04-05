Water in Azerbaijan must be used efficiently - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

Trend:

Water must be used efficiently, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format Zaur Mikayilov due to his appointment as Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports.

“One of your tasks is to eliminate shortcomings, apply a modern approach to management and bring modern technologies to our country because we can no longer carry out land reclamation measures, as they say, using primitive methods. The world's most advanced technologies in this area must be brought to Azerbaijan and water must be used efficiently," he said.

"One of the problems we have is the large amount of losses. In some cases, these losses are natural, but in some cases happen are due to negligence. A lack of accounting, of course, complicates our work. Therefore, full accounting must be ensured. The volume of water entering and leaving our reservoirs was not recorded until a few months ago. We did not have the opportunity to make a correct analysis and forecast. Therefore, reducing losses is one of the most important issues,” the head of state said.