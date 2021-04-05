We must get rid of ground canals - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan must get rid of ground canals, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format Zaur Mikayilov due to his appointment as Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports.

“The repair and reconstruction of canals is also an important task. The vast majority of canals built in Soviet times were ground canals. Most of them are still in operation today. Of course, ground canals do not enable the transfer of the required quantity of water, and losses occur also because of that. At the same time, this leads to salinization of the soil," he said.

"Therefore, we must get rid of ground canals. But you have to decide what technologies they will be replaced with. We must establish close contacts with the world's leading companies in this field and benefit from the experience of countries whose climate is similar to ours. There are countries where water resources are less than ours but productivity is much higher. Therefore, all this must be thoroughly investigated, a proper action plan must be developed and, if necessary, a state program must be adopted so that we can apply the world's most modern principles in the field of melioration and irrigation in the coming years,” the head of state said.