Potential of all Azerbaijan's water resources must be carefully analyzed - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

The potential of all our water resources both in the liberated lands and in other parts of the country must be carefully analyzed. Specific programs and proposals must be submitted to make the best use of these water resources, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format Zaur Mikayilov due to his appointment as Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports.

“So there is a lot to be done in this area, both in the liberated lands and in other areas. The main principle should be modernity, environmental safety and maximum efficiency, so that the people of Azerbaijan, those engaged in agriculture see positive changes in their lives. I am sure it will be the case,” President Aliyev said.

“Let me repeat that I have always considered this area as a priority in recent years, and a lot has been done to develop it. A large amount of money has been allocated from the state budget. If this had not been done, we would be facing major problems today. But we must not be complacent with these achievements and should bring modern governance practices to this area. When I appointed you to this position, I took into account the fact that there must be modern management everywhere. The recent personnel reforms I have carried out show that," said the president.

"Where there is modern management, modern governance, honesty, purity and conscience, there will be results. By giving these recommendations to you when appointing you to this position, I want to express my confidence that you will justify this high confidence,” the head of state said.