OIC member-states support Azerbaijan - Assistant Sec-Gen (VIDEO)
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
All member-states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) support Azerbaijan, OIC Assistant Secretary-General Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo told Trend on April 6.
“The OIC supports Azerbaijan's right to liberate its territories,” Sengendo added. "Our organization demonstrates a decisive position on this issue."
