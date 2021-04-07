Azerbaijan to restore liberated lands - Apostolic Prefect of Catholic Church in Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Apr.7

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Azerbaijan needs to carry out the restoration of its lands liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, Ordinary of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Roman Catholic Church in the country, Vladimir Fekete said.

Fekete made the remark during his visit to Aghdam district, Trend reports on Apr.7.

He expressed his gratitude to the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade for the initiative to visit the liberated lands and for the organization of the trip.

According to him, all Azerbaijanis want to visit these lands.

The main purpose of the trip is to read prayers for the repose of the souls of those who died for the liberation of these lands, he said.

"May the Almighty help President Ilham Aliyev, the country's leadership in the development of these lands, turning them into paradise. It’s necessary to show to the whole world what destructions were on these lands and how we’ll restore them with God’s help," added Fekete.