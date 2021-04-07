Russia discloses candidate for post of ITU Sec-Gen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

During the opening ceremony of the 11th Russian Internet Governance Forum RIGF 2021, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev announced that former Deputy Minister of Russia Rashid Ismayilov is the candidate of the Russian Federation for the post of Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

Houlin Zhao is currently the ITU Secretary-General.

ITU is an organization within the UN structure, the task of which is to promote access to the communication systems for all people of the planet.

Rashid Ismayilov is currently the president of VimpelCom.

Ismayilov was born on November 2, 1965, in Baku.