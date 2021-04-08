OIC to continue supporting Azerbaijan - assistant secretary-general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will continue to support Azerbaijan, Assistant Secretary-General in charge of Economic Affairs of the OIC Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo said, Trend reports on Apr.8.

Sengendo made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the visits to Aghdam district (liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) and Ganja city (shelled by Armenian Armed Forces from missiles during the war, causing civilian casualties) by the delegation of the OIC Contact Group.

"The OIC has always supported Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. This support is associated not only with the fact that Azerbaijan is a member of the OIC, but also with the country's fair position," he said.