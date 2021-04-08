OIC delegation holding press conference in Baku - LIVE (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding press conference in Baku, Trend reports on Apr.8

The delegation members are sharing their impressions of the trip to Aghdam district (liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) and Ganja city.

On April 6, 2021, the permanent representatives of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan visited the above district and city to familiarize themselves with the consequences of Armenia's war crimes, including ruins in Aghdam district (as a result of Armenian occupation during the first Karabakh war in the 1990s) and Ganja city which was subject to missile attacks by Armenian Armed Forces resulting in destruction of residential houses.