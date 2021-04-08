OIC delegation holding press conference in Baku - LIVE (UPDATE)

Politics 8 April 2021 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 11:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding press conference in Baku, Trend reports on Apr.8

The delegation members are sharing their impressions of the trip to Aghdam district (liberated from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) and Ganja city.

On April 6, 2021, the permanent representatives of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan visited the above district and city to familiarize themselves with the consequences of Armenia's war crimes, including ruins in Aghdam district (as a result of Armenian occupation during the first Karabakh war in the 1990s) and Ganja city which was subject to missile attacks by Armenian Armed Forces resulting in destruction of residential houses.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Absheron region launches tender for beautification of town
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Absheron region launches tender for beautification of town
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy technical maintenance services
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy technical maintenance services
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to buy software
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to buy software
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan to develop, implement digitalization strategy of State Tax Service ICT 11:40
US official says Moscow probably looks to maintain Karabakh conflict, not solve it Politics 11:27
Iran holds presentation on production of several goods in innovation field Business 11:21
Volume of 2M2021 solid mineral fuel shipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 11:13
Sber, Russian Venture Company to set up fund worth $100 mln Russia 11:09
Uzbekistan, Russia ink co-op agreement on banking services Uzbekistan 11:07
OIC delegation holding press conference in Baku - LIVE (PHOTO) Politics 11:06
Russian Rimera signs contract with Uzbek Jizzakh Petroleum Uzbekistan 11:05
Moody's upgrades rating outlook of Azerbaijan's SOCAR Finance 11:03
German industrial orders rise on strong domestic demand in February Europe 11:02
Israeli open source security co WhiteSource raises $75m Israel 10:56
Forbes list of India's 10 richest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani richest with $84.5 billion, Gautam Adani second Other News 10:49
Azerbaijan discloses its oil prices Finance 10:49
US boosts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 10:49
Russian IT group wrapping up first stage of Uzbek fuel-energy complex's digitization Uzbekistan 10:49
Turkey discloses volume of 2M2021 cargo shipment via local ports from Moldova Turkey 10:48
India, Seychelles to inaugurate Magistrates' Court building, naval ship, solar power plant tomorrow Other News 10:48
Uzbekistan, Qatar to sign agreement on opening of direct flights Uzbekistan 10:39
Turkey's 1Q2021 export of ready-made clothes to Iran grows Turkey 10:31
Cargo movement in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port shrinks Transport 10:28
Juniper Research analysts say eSIM to be widely used year by year ICT 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 8 Finance 09:55
Iran discloses volume of wheat to be purchased from farmers in Kerman Province Business 09:53
Azerbaijan's Treasury Agency signs tender contract for software purchase Finance 09:50
Russia's major institutions to promote country's exports to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:49
India reports record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases Other News 09:46
Iranian currency rates for April 8 Finance 09:45
Iran’s PMO unveils volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Abadan port Transport 09:42
Wood Mackenzie talks about challenges in Shafag-Asiman Oil&Gas 09:39
Investments in AI to boost productivity in natural gas industries - McKinsey & Co. Oil&Gas 09:34
Azerbaijan says Armenia polluting Okhchuchay river flowing through Zangilan Politics 09:01
Azerbaijan sees growth of GDP in non-oil sector Finance 09:00
Georgia sees decrease in number of Azerbaijani visitors Tourism 09:00
ECB speeds up money printing in March, focuses on Germany Finance 08:33
Over 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:56
Kenya considering purchase of Turkish armored vehicles Turkey 07:53
Georgian Health Ministry to record Covid-19 vaccination volunteers Georgia 07:53
İranian MoD unveils 1st indigenous vessel "Lavender Reaper" Kazakhstan 07:51
Latvia wants to re-establish direct flights to Azerbaijan - embassy Transport 07:30
Greek gov't pledges more healthcare investments in post-pandemic era Finance 06:45
Poland extends partial lockdown as health care system pushed to limits Europe 05:57
Azerbaijan expanding digital approach to tax administration ICT 05:10
Biden voices support to Jordan's king, affirming two-state solution Arab World 04:15
Lebanon’s President holds central bank responsible for financial crisis Finance 03:02
Albania's int'l airport cancels all flights as air traffic controllers go on strike Transport 01:51
Lufthansa converts Airbus A350-900 into climate research aircraft Transport 01:04
Georgian Nardi Group eyes to build snail processing plant Business 00:10
Agrological corridor may be opened between Uzbekistan and Russia Uzbekistan 00:06
Turkey registers more than 54 700 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:05
Death toll due to tropical cyclone Seroja in Indonesia's East rises to 138 Other News 7 April 23:47
Israel's forex reserves hit record 185.69 bln USD Finance 7 April 23:04
IMF chief worried about middle-income countries with weaker fundamentals Economy 7 April 22:28
Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl rgn to produce homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Kazakhstan 7 April 21:54
Turkish Parliament passes 1st part of security probe bill Turkey 7 April 21:51
Georgia to refinance debt Finance 7 April 21:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 10 Oil&Gas 7 April 21:48
Uber, Lyft tout U.S. ride-hail driver pay, incentives amid demand uptick Transport 7 April 21:35
Azerbaijan increases export of fruits and vegetables since early 2021 Business 7 April 21:01
Azerbaijani ministry registers several mineral deposits in Zangilan district Economy 7 April 20:57
Joint-stock company to work on industrial gold mine in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 7 April 20:50
Armenia plundered limestone deposits in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 7 April 20:30
Russian Ulyanovsk free economic zone to cooperate with Uzbek Angren free economic zone Uzbekistan 7 April 20:22
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan implementing numerous projects Uzbekistan 7 April 20:09
Azerbaijani FM, Turkish ambassador exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 7 April 19:51
Azerbaijani gymnasts to participate at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Uzbekistan Society 7 April 19:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy technical maintenance services Tenders 7 April 18:57
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey assess interoperability of troops (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 April 18:36
Volume of SOCAR’s bitumen imports to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 7 April 18:01
Russia discloses candidate for post of ITU Sec-Gen Politics 7 April 18:00
Normalizing situation in Karabakh remains most relevant issue - Russia's president Politics 7 April 17:57
Turkey, Brazil and US remain main exporters of poultry meat to Georgia Business 7 April 17:51
Azerbaijan's victory in April 2016 battles - important milestone in history - Israeli expert Commentary 7 April 17:51
Turkey releases data on cargo, passenger traffic via new Istanbul Airport Turkey 7 April 17:44
Azerbaijan continues assessing ecological damage in liberated lands Economy 7 April 17:33
UPS to buy electric aircraft to cut delivery time for small markets US 7 April 17:32
Azerbaijan looks positive as sovereign issuer - Gazprombank Finance 7 April 17:29
Coronavirus situation in Iran concerning - Guardian Council Society 7 April 17:26
Azerbaijan sees growth in voluntary civil liability insurance of vehicle owners Finance 7 April 17:25
COVID-19 pandemic has no negative effect on Latvia-Azerbaijan trade relations - embassy Business 7 April 17:22
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 7 April 17:18
Iran issues licenses for establishment of enterprises in Golestan Province Business 7 April 17:18
Islamic prayer call sounded in Azerbaijani Aghdam's Giyasly mosque (PHOTO) Society 7 April 17:12
Georgian Banking Association discusses increase in refinancing rate Finance 7 April 17:12
U.S. trade deficit hits record high in February US 7 April 17:10
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 7 April 17:09
Kazakhstan presents additional package of measures to support SMEs Kazakhstan 7 April 17:09
Israel's ThetaRay mulls listing as cash pours into tech sector Israel 7 April 17:07
Azerbaijan to restore liberated lands - Apostolic Prefect of Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Politics 7 April 17:06
Government of Azerbaijan using AI for identification of people ICT 7 April 17:01
State Development Bank opens tender for implementation of IFRS 9 Tenders 7 April 16:55
Azerbaijan's Academy of Sciences developing methods for detecting unauthorized UAV flights ICT 7 April 16:53
Head of Azerbaijan's Mountain Jews Community talks Armenian vandalism in Aghdam Politics 7 April 16:49
‘World’s two biggest democracies should join hands on confronting climate change’: John Kerry Other News 7 April 16:49
Turkmenistan actively selling diesel fuel on its commodity, raw materials exchange Business 7 April 16:46
Wizz Air to launch direct flights to several Kazakhstan's cities Transport 7 April 16:44
Oil platforms to be put into operation in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port Transport 7 April 16:25
Kremlin has no info on 'Iskander-M' missile fragments found in Karabakh - spokesman Economy 7 April 16:19
Uzbekistan reveals volume of refined oil in 1Q2021 Uzbekistan 7 April 16:19
Military aircraft crashes in Turkey, pilot killed Turkey 7 April 16:12
Volume of oil production from some Turkmen fields named Oil&Gas 7 April 16:09
All news