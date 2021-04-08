Armenia committed crimes against humanity - Malaysian ambassador to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted on 13:04

Armenia has committed crimes against humanity, against the environment, Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dato Yubazlan Bin Yusof said, Trend reports.

Yubazlan made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the results of the visits to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja by the delegation of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"We have witnessed the consequences of the crimes committed by Armenia during the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan. We visited not only the conflict zone but also the adjacent territories, saw how people suffered. These are crimes against humanity, against the environment. Most of all, I am shocked by the condition of the mosques as a result of the actions of the Armenians. Malaysia has always shown support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and will continue to provide support to eliminate the consequences of the Second Karabakh War," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.