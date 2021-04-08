President of UN's 75th session to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, will arrive in Azerbaijan on April 8, the United Nations in Azerbaijan told Trend.

In Baku, the President is expected to hold meetings with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Sahiba Gafarova, Chair of the Parliament (Milli Majlis).

The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, is on a working trip to Turkey, Qatar, and Azerbaijan, from 1 to 12 April.