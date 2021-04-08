New format of security and development exists in region - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The signing of the trilateral statement [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] contributed to the emergence of a new format of security and development in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at the joint press conference with OIC Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Trend reports on April 8.

“Azerbaijan is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safe return of people to the liberated territories,” the minister said.

"Moreover, announcing the creation of a new format of cooperation in the region, Azerbaijan is open for it,” Bayramov stressed. “However, amid such a constructive position of Azerbaijan, we observe destructive steps and statements of Armenia."