New format of security and development exists in region - Azerbaijani FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The signing of the trilateral statement [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] contributed to the emergence of a new format of security and development in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.
Bayramov made the remark at the joint press conference with OIC Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Trend reports on April 8.
“Azerbaijan is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safe return of people to the liberated territories,” the minister said.
"Moreover, announcing the creation of a new format of cooperation in the region, Azerbaijan is open for it,” Bayramov stressed. “However, amid such a constructive position of Azerbaijan, we observe destructive steps and statements of Armenia."