Armenia still does not comprehend new reality - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan sees that the Armenian Foreign Ministry continues to make provocative, deconstructive and revanchist statements, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at the joint press conference with OIC Secretary-General Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Trend reports on April 8.

“This shows that this country has not yet grasped the new reality,” the minister said. “The earlier the Armenian side realizes the reality, the better it will be for it.”

"Azerbaijan is ready to establish a new format of cooperation in the region,” Bayramov said. “However, if any provocations occur on the Azerbaijani territory in the future, an adequate response will be given to them."