Baku hosting meeting of Turkic Council's Working Group (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

Trend:

The 8th meeting of the Turkic Council's Working Group, dedicated to the preparation of the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media, is being held in Baku, Trend reports on April 9.

The meeting participants will discuss the issues of strengthening joint activities to inform about events taking place in the Turkic-speaking countries, the Action Plan for 2021-2022 in the field of information and media, the shooting of feature films and documentaries about the history and culture of the Turkic-speaking states, the organization of training courses and exchange programs for media experts.

At the beginning of his speech, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Gismat Gozalov, chairing the Working Group's meeting, congratulated Azerbaijan on liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in the 44-day Patriotic War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).