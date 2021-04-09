UN should be active in post-Karabakh conflict period - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

The UN as the world's leading body must be active in the post-conflict [Nagorno Karabakh conflict] period, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, Trend reports.

“I have repeatedly stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. Azerbaijan has resolved it and implemented the resolutions that remained on paper for almost 30 years. The conflict has now been consigned to history. A new era has begun now – a period of creation, a period of recovery. This has already begun, and we are already in close contact with all UN agencies, including UNESCO. A mission is expected to come on a visit as a result of our discussions with UNESCO,” Azerbaijani president said.

“In fact, we repeatedly asked UNESCO during the conflict to send a fact-finding mission to the occupied territories. According to the information we have, our historical, religious and cultural sites have been destroyed by the Armenians, and we wanted international organizations, including UNESCO which is directly involved in this issue, to come and confirm that," said the president.

"Unfortunately, during the conflict, our proposal went unanswered, but a mission is now expected to come on a visit. We welcome that because Armenian savagery and vandalism are obvious in the liberated lands. The more international organizations see it with their own eyes, the clearer the picture of the conflict and Armenian occupation will be for the world community,” the head of state said.