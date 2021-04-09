Armenian savagery and vandalism obvious in liberated lands - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Armenian savagery and vandalism are obvious in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, Trend reports.

“We are already in close contact with all UN agencies, including UNESCO. A mission is expected to come on a visit as a result of our discussions with UNESCO,” Azerbaijani president said.

“In fact, we repeatedly asked UNESCO during the conflict to send a fact-finding mission to the occupied territories. According to the information we have, our historical, religious and cultural sites have been destroyed by the Armenians, and we wanted international organizations, including UNESCO which is directly involved in this issue, to come and confirm that," he said.

"Unfortunately, during the conflict, our proposal went unanswered, but a mission is now expected to come on a visit. We welcome that because Armenian savagery and vandalism are obvious in the liberated lands. The more international organizations see it with their own eyes, the clearer the picture of the conflict and Armenian occupation will be in the world community,” the head of state said.