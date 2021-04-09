Azerbaijani, Turkish armies Joint Operational-Tactical Exercises end (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9
Trend:
Operational-Tactical Exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish armies conducted in Azerbaijan ended, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the Joint Exercises, interoperability of the operational units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies was improved, the skills of military decision-making among the commanders of operational units, as well as their ability to show initiative and control military units, were developed.
