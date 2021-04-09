Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to PM of UK
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson.
"Dear Mr Prime Minister,
I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.
On the occasion of this heavy loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of late Prince Philip and all the people of the United Kingdom" the letter said.
Latest
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets with president of 75th session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan actively participates in implementation of int’l projects within BTK and North-South corridors
Russia always ready for settlement option supported by sides of Karabakh conflict - Foreign Ministry
President of VimpelCom points out necessity to observe balance between security and privacy on Internet
Azerbaijan expanding territory of Sumgayit Chemical and Industrial Park following presidential order