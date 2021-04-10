Azerbaijani president awards former Turkish ambassador with 'Dostlug' order (UPDATE)

Details added, first version 10 April 2021 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed the order on awarding the "Dostlug" Order to Erkan Ozoral, former Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order: To award “Dostlug” Order to Erkan Ozoral for his special services rendered to the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey," the president's order said.