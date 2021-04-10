Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternal relations are at highest level today - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternal relations are at the highest level today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, Trend reports.

“During your tenure in Azerbaijan, you have done a lot for the development of Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternal relations, and these relations are at the highest level today. Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, brotherhood and unity have proved themselves in all spheres. Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Karabakh war will, of course, always be in our memory and live in our hearts. The support given to us by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from the first hours of the war inspired us and stopped certain foreign forces interfering in this war,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Our relations are multifaceted. As an Ambassador to Azerbaijan, of course, you know how deep these ties are. There is not a single area in which we do not cooperate. In recent years, there has been great development in all areas. The fact that our citizens travel to fraternal countries without passports, that is, with an internal document, explicitly shows how deep our relations are,” the head of state said.