Turkic-speaking countries to continue to support Azerbaijan - Turkic Council (UPDATE)
details added: first version posted on 14:48
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10
Trend:
Turkic-speaking countries will continue to support Azerbaijan, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev said, Trend reports.
Amreyev made the remark at the third meeting of the responsible ministers and top-ranking officials for information and media of the Turkic Council in Baku.
The Turkic Council secretary-general congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation.
"We are very glad that Azerbaijan has liberated its de-occupied territories. We, the Turkic states, express our solidarity with Azerbaijan," Amreyev said.
