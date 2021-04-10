Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War is victory for entire Turkic world - top official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10
Trend:
The victory of Azerbaijan over Armenia in the Second Karabakh War is also the victory of the Turkic world, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.
Hajiyev delivered the remark at the third meeting of the responsible ministers and top-ranking officials for information and media of the Turkic Council in Baku.
