Visit of Turkic Council's delegation to liberated Aghdam starts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.11

Trend:

The delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) started the visit to the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam, liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on April 11.

The delegation includes the ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council.

On April 10 meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, was held in Baku.