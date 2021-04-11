Visit of Turkic Council’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city starts (PHOTO)
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11
Trend:
The responsible ministers and high-ranking officials dealing with information and media of the Turkic Council paid a visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district today, Apr 11, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on April 11.
After the visit to Aghdam, the delegation of the Turkic Council arrived in Ganja city.
Here, the delegation will be informed about Armenia’s attacks against civilians of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Nagorno-Karabakh war and the use of prohibited weapons by the Armenian Armed Forces against the Azerbaijani civilians.
Latest
Azerbaijan showed great heroism during Karabakh war - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Goal of Turkic Council’s delegation's visit to Aghdam was to see Armenian savagery - Assistant to president
Azerbaijan moving to new stage of its development – Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency rep
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - unprecedented barbarism - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (VIDEO)
Delegation of Turkic Council reviews building of Aghdam Drama Theater destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev plays very important consolidating role in Turkic Council - SecGen (EXCLUSIVE)
Submarine cable to connect electrical networks of Georgia, Europe to be additional direct channel for telecommunication traffic