Turkic-speaking states to hold business forum on restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.12

Trend:

The Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) plans to hold a large business forum dedicated to the participation of companies from Turkic-speaking countries in the restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in April, The Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"I think that during this meeting, which will be organized by the Turkic Council and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, we will be able to attract a large number of companies from our countries to the restoration work. Wherever I am, whatever country I visit, I always meet with the business community and urge its representatives to actively participate in these restoration projects," Amreyev said.

"I hope that the business circles of our countries will take an active part in this process. In addition, we, as a Turkic organization, immediately after the liberation of the occupied territories, visited Aghdam and Fuzuli, and I hope we will soon visit Shusha. We will apply all the effort of our countries to restore the cultural sites of Karabakh, which were completely destroyed [while under Armenian occupation]. We will make every effort so that our countries take part in the restoration process," he said.