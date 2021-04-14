We won an unprecedented victory - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

We won a victory unprecedented in the world, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the awarded servicemen after attending the inauguration of the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Trend reports.

“The venue of today's official ceremony was not chosen by chance. We are holding this ceremony on the new boulevard. The new boulevard was set up on my initiative several years ago. Its length is 12 kilometers. For comparison, I can say that the length of the old boulevard is only 3 kilometers. The establishment of this boulevard is evidence of the power of our state and its care for the people. It was about innovation, development, and a manifestation of our strength. The second Karabakh war also demonstrated our power and modernity because we fought a war of the 21st century. It is no longer a secret today that our operations, successes, and victory in the second Karabakh war are being studied in the leading military schools of the world. The world media have repeatedly circulated reports that leading countries of the world, including the United States of America, Great Britain, Germany and other developed countries, are studying all aspects of the second Karabakh war. They are trying to bring their armies in line with modern standards and modern requirements. Not only did we wage a war of the 21st century, but we also won a victory unprecedented in the world. In the conditions of difficult terrain, we countered several enemy fortifications with professionalism, skill, power, and military science, and achieved our goal by expelling the enemy from our lands,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“While developing, we liberated our lands because development is the backbone of our victory. If there were no economic development or economic independence if we had not secured that, we couldn’t have acquired the required quantities of modern weapons. Therefore, the official ceremony today is of great symbolic significance. Innovation, development, and strength are the main factors. And also love of the Motherland, because it is the love of the Motherland that underlies the appearance and creation of this boulevard. This area used to be an industrial zone. There were many outdated and run-down enterprises here. This entire area was cleared and a new boulevard was created. The wasteland on the right has also been cleared and will be developed,” the head of state said.