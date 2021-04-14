Then leader of junta, Sargsyan, promised me to return our lands in aftermath of that bitter defeat - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

“We gave Armenia a chance. We gave it a chance even during the April 2016 battles. The then leader of the junta, Sargsyan, promised me to return our lands in the aftermath of that bitter defeat. When the April battles were going on, they called Moscow day and night, they called the Chief of the General Staff of Russia, begging for Azerbaijan to stop the war. We stopped it on the condition that negotiations would begin immediately, and they did begin. A month after the war ended, a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the Minsk Group co-chair countries was held in Vienna. Why weren’t there any meetings at this level before? But as soon as we dealt a blow to the Armenians during the April battles, a meeting was immediately held in May. A summit was held in Russia in June. Sargsyan gave me his word that he needed two weeks. He said I promise that I will solve this issue. I agreed and he left. After that, either they organized it themselves or it happened by itself, but a police station was seized there. On that pretext he refused. We were deceived again. And not only Sargsyan but all of them. In 2018, the Nakhchivan operation was carried out and we taught them another lesson. We showed again that all this would have a bad end and that we will destroy them. But that did not serve as a lesson for them. In fact, it coincided with the change of power in Armenia. A new government was established in Armenia. A month later, after a successful operation on the border in Nakhchivan, we took over important strategic heights and already had complete control over the road leading to Karabakh. During the war – it is no longer a secret today – we knew what was being delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh. We could have blocked this path at any moment. It just wasn't necessary. And that did not serve them as a lesson either. Following this, the new government asked us for some time. Then he said, give us some time to resolve internal problems here, the problems left over from representatives of the old junta, and we will solve them. And they deceived us yet again. A year later, the prime minister of Armenia said in Nagorno-Karabakh that “Karabakh is Armenia”. What did that mean? It meant that the negotiations were over, that any talks were meaningless. This was the end of the negotiations. Other provocative steps, actions and speeches testified that Armenia did not want to return the lands. The picture we are seeing in the liberated lands, on the line of contact, the defensive lines we have overcome show that they did not want to return an inch of our lands. Their intention was to deceive us, rely on their patrons, get free weapons and political support from them, use the lobbyists living in these countries and keep us in this position forever. After that, in July and September, provocations were committed on the state border, a sabotage group was sent here in August, and the second Karabakh war began in September,” the head of state said.