Defense minister at time promised that if Shusha was surrendered, he'd shoot himself - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

It was the result of the betrayal of the PFPA-Musavat tandem, which had come to power at that time and was trying to formalize it, that Shusha and Lachin ended up under occupation. Coming to power was the most important thing for them. The defense minister at the time was their man. He promised that if Shusha was surrendered, he would shoot himself in the forehead, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the awarded servicemen after attending the inauguration of the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Trend reports.

“But what happened after independence was gained? Four months after Azerbaijan had gained independence, the Khojaly genocide was committed. Armenia and the 366th regiment of the Soviet Union committed a war crime and vandalism. Civilians were killed. Among them were children, old people, and women. The world recognizes the Khojaly genocide today. Many countries have officially recognized this genocide. Shusha and Lachin were occupied three months after the Khojaly genocide,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“It was the result of the betrayal of the PFPA-Musavat tandem, which had come to power at that time and was trying to formalize it, that Shusha and Lachin ended up under occupation. Coming to power was the most important thing for them. The defense minister at the time was their man. He promised that if Shusha was surrendered, he would shoot himself in the forehead. He is still hanging around here and there like a dog. Power was actually concentrated in the hands of the Popular Front-Musavat tandem. Having surrendered Shusha and Lachin to the Armenians, they tried to overthrow the government in Baku, and they succeeded. A month later, they staged a military coup, seized the parliament building, overthrew the legitimate government, and illegally came to power. It is a great betrayal on the part. What happened after that? After that, the country actually found itself in an uncontrollable state. Chaos, anarchy, arbitrariness, and robbery were pervasive. Our villages were under occupation, but the authorities of the Popular Front-Musavat were selling gasoline to Armenia. They admitted that themselves. These videos, this footage is still available. They admitted that they had committed this betrayal. Instead of strengthening and supporting the army, they only strengthened their own power. Heydar Aliyev did not allow the Armenians to occupy Nakhchivan, which was under blockade, although such attempts were made a number of times. It was thanks to the factor of Heydar Aliyev that our servicemen and civilians defended these lands in the fierce battles that took place on the border. In the meantime, they were sending paratroopers from here to Nakhchivan to remove Heydar Aliyev. The then commander of the internal troops, a dog hiding abroad today, sent troops there. We were losing lands, the Armenians were capturing our villages, while they were fighting against Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan. This is the act of betrayal by traitors from the Popular Front-Musavat. But they chickened out and did not even dare to show their nose there because the people got up and said that they would be crushed as soon as they appeared there. They unleashed a civil war, bombed Ganja, and captured Azerbaijani soldiers, while our lands were under occupation. What is this if not treason? In April 1993, they gave Kalbajar to the enemy. After that, they began to panic, chickened out, and found themselves depressed. They cannot overcome this depression to this day. In order to save themselves, they had to turn to Heydar Aliyev so that they would not be hanged here, in front of the President's Office. Their gallows were ready. The Azerbaijani people could tolerate them for only one year. But notice how much damage they caused us in one year – our lands were under occupation, they ruined the army, unleashed a civil war, and shed fraternal blood. Therefore, when I say that they are traitors and enemies, I use this as a basis. I say this on the basis of historical facts. Their despicable nature is still evident today. During the second Karabakh war, they also surreptitiously slandered our army and our just cause, pouring water on the enemy's mill. Therefore, without knowing this history, it is impossible to correctly assess today's reality,” the head of state said.