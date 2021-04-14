Certain revengeful forces raising their heads should know that iron fist remains in place - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

People visiting the liberated lands and foreign visitors can see everything with their own eyes. We will restore all the liberated lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the awarded servicemen after attending the inauguration of the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Trend reports.

“We simply must never forget Armenian barbarism. We are a very kind people. This is our advantage, but at the same time, one cannot be kind when there is a barbarian in front of you. We must give them an answer that they will forever preserve in their historical memory so that this is never erased from their memory. Certain revengeful forces raising their heads there today should know that the iron fist remains in place and, if necessary, we can strike them in such a way that all this will end forever,” the head of state said.