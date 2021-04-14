Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14
Trend:
Our Victory is not only the victory of our people, the entire Turkic world is proud of it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the awarded servicemen after attending the inauguration of the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Trend reports.
“We have created it by shedding blood, showing courage, and driving away from the enemy. Everyone should and will reckon with us from now on,” the head of state said.
Latest
Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president
Certain revengeful forces raising their heads should know that iron fist remains in place - Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev on transfer of Irevan to Armenia: I condemned this decision, we should not obscure history
I have been saying that second Armenian state will never be created in our lands - Azerbaijani president
In 2003, scum of PFPA-Musavat tandem attempted military coup, but it did not work - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president about PFPA-Musavat tandem: In order to save themselves, they had to turn to Heydar Aliyev
Defense minister at time promised that if Shusha was surrendered, he'd shoot himself - President Aliyev
Then leader of junta, Sargsyan, promised me to return our lands in aftermath of that bitter defeat - President Aliyev