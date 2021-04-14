Our Victory is not only victory of our people, entire Turkic world is proud of it - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

Our Victory is not only the victory of our people, the entire Turkic world is proud of it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the awarded servicemen after attending the inauguration of the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Trend reports.

“We have created it by shedding blood, showing courage, and driving away from the enemy. Everyone should and will reckon with us from now on,” the head of state said.