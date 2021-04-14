Armenia took advantage of Heydar Aliyev’s dismissal from all posts - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remained unresolved for 30 years. But our problems began even before that, more precisely in 1987, because the Armenians got a chance and took advantage of it as a result of Heydar Aliyev’s dismissal from all posts in 1987, including the post of a member of the Politburo, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the awarded servicemen after attending the inauguration of the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Trend reports.

“Less than two weeks after Heydar Aliyev’s resignation, one of the Armenian nationalists, Gorbachev's advisor and right-hand man Aganbekyan, gave an interview to a French newspaper while in France and said that Nagorno-Karabakh should be annexed to Armenia. Under Heydar Aliyev, they could never have dared to do that. Therefore, Heydar Aliyev was the main target for Armenians of the world because they knew that as long as was in office, he would never allow Armenian nationalism to raise its head. Equally, during his leadership in Azerbaijan in the 1970-1980s, all separatist tendencies were nipped in the bud. Take a look at history – as if nothing changed. A Soviet citizen who considers himself an academician makes such a statement in France and this topic starts getting raised. We remember only too well what processes took place after that. They actually withdrew Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan. A Special Management Committee was set up. A purely pro-Armenian person was sent there from Moscow. In fact, this is when our problems began. At that time, a dirty information campaign was carried out against Azerbaijan. The older generation remembers all this well,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“But what happened after independence was gained? Four months after Azerbaijan had gained independence, the Khojaly genocide was committed. Armenia and the 366th regiment of the Soviet Union committed a war crime and vandalism. Civilians were killed. Among them were children, old people, and women. The world recognizes the Khojaly genocide today. Many countries have officially recognized this genocide. Shusha and Lachin were occupied three months after the Khojaly genocide,” the head of state said.