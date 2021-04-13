Conflict is resolved, and we need to look into future – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

We need to look into the future [in relations with Armenia], Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“We allowed Russian Gazprom to transport natural gas to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory due to repairs work on Russian territory. We could’ve said no, but we said yes. We allow Armenians to use 21 km of our road in Zangilan and Gubadli districts, which is a road situated on Azerbaijani territory, but was used by Armenians. We allowed it, we didn't block it. Did they allow us to move one meter to the territories which were occupied during the war? No,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“So these are all unilateral steps, and it’s not only gesture, this is a deliberate policy of turning page of the war, President Aliyev said.

“We will never forget, but at the same time, we need to look into the future. We expect more activity from civil society of Armenia. Because neither the government, nor the opposition today will not afford them to say not positive but even neutral word about Azerbaijan. Because there's a concept of Azerbaijanophobia. It's decades of cultivation of hatred against Azerbaijanis,” the head of state said.

“I think they should find courage, and start telling the truth to the Armenian people, because the war is already history, the conflict is resolved, and we need to look into the future,” Azerbaijani president said.