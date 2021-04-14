Armenian gov't didn’t want foreigners to see devastation, their hatred to Azerbaijanis - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

Armenian government didn’t want foreigners to see the devastation and to see their hatred to Azerbaijanis, because it’s clear that those destructions and devastations were done after the first Karabakh war stopped, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

“Because it’s not possible to destroy the cities and villages during the war,” the head of state said.

“Now when we returned to those lands and we see with our own eyes what the occupation of Armenian forces did to our historical monuments, religious monuments, to our cities and villages,” Azerbaijani president said.