Relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are far from any problems - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

Trend:

Our relations [between Azerbaijan and Belarus] are far from any problems, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, I am glad to see you again. Yesterday we had the opportunity to communicate in an informal format and discuss a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as regional issues. Today we will continue our dialogue. I am very glad that the relations between our countries are developing. Together we have brought dynamism to our relations and see progress in all directions. We see that the issues we have agreed on are being implemented. Our reciprocal visits are of regular nature. I have refreshed my visits to Belarus and your visits to Azerbaijan. All this shows that there is a close political relationship, a high level of trust between our countries and we are focused on the result. That is why we are seeing good results in the framework of economic cooperation. Despite the pandemic last year, our turnover has increased, and so have exported from Azerbaijan to Belarus. Therefore, today we will discuss in more detail the issues related to industrial cooperation. According to our joint decision, the industrial enterprise in Ganja has been operating for a long time,” President Aliyev said.

“I would also like to discuss with you the issues related to the restoration of Karabakh. We know the experience of Belarusian companies in creating agro-industrial complexes in your country. Therefore, this issue, of course, has a special place in terms of the restoration of liberated territories,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“It is gratifying that we will continue to support each other in the international organizations in which we participate. In other words, our relations are far from any problems. Our regular contacts allow us the opportunity to simply summarize the work done, outline further steps, and move forward as two friends and two partners. Welcome again, I am glad to see you in Baku again,” the head of state said.