Azerbaijan, Ukraine have several areas for interaction, partnership - Deputy PM

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Ukraine and Azerbaijan have a number of areas for interaction and partnership, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov told Trend during his visit to Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

"I’m sure that our next meeting will have a completely different background. I look forward to a new meeting in new Aghdam. I congratulate you. You are on the liberated land, and I’m your guest,” Reznikov said. “The purpose of my trip with the delegation is to offer assistance to Azerbaijan in the restoration of the liberated territories, and to share our experience. We came to the country that is friendly for us and is our partner.”

The vice prime minister stressed that Ukraine always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan.

"We respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. No one has the right to change the borders that are established and recognized at the international level. We’ll always be on your side. At present, we have certain areas for interaction and partnership," he added.