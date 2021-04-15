Companies from three friendly countries already working on reconstruction projects in Karabakh - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

Companies from three friendly countries are already working on reconstruction projects in Karabakh. We do hope that Belarus will be the fourth country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports.

“We discussed in detail the issues related to the future participation of Belarusian companies in the restoration of the liberated territories in Karabakh in a number of areas – urban development, infrastructure, and agricultural development. We discussed Belarus’ experience in creating agricultural estates both yesterday and today. I informed Alexander Grigoryevich that Karabakh has been declared a “green energy” zone and the first “smart village” project is ready for implementation. Of course, taking into account the experience of Belarus in this area, it would be very interesting to work in this direction. I went on to say that we would only involve companies from friendly countries in the restoration work. Belarus is such a country for Azerbaijan. Companies from three friendly countries are already working on reconstruction projects in Karabakh. We do hope that Belarus will be the fourth country. We have already agreed on the visits of members of the Azerbaijani government to Belarus to continue consultations in this area,” the head of state said.