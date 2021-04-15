Everything we agreed on will be implemented - President Lukashenko

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Everything we have agreed on will be implemented, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“I am saying this because, as I told Ilham Heydar oglu yesterday, you should know: the Belarusians took a certain position which is welcomed by the President. We will continue to act constructively in the future too. And the leadership of your country, Azerbaijan, should know that Belarusians are reliable friends and reliable people. Everything we have agreed on will be implemented. I have told the ministers like men: everyone should leave here with a certain amount of work. Belarusian ministers must find work to do here. Moreover, the President has opened the door wide for the Belarusians, for their work in this country, a very rich country. Today, to my shame, I was pleasantly surprised that Azerbaijan is not only about huge reserves of gas and oil, which, for example, saved the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War. The Baku oil, I know this well from history – the fascists were eager to get it in order to cut off our army from this oil, and then there would have been a complete end. But it turns out that there are also iron ores and large gold reserves in Azerbaijan, as much as $15 billion in reserves, according to various estimates. Therefore, it is a very rich country, a promising country that has a greater future,” the president said.