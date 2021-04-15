OSCE Minsk Group took no concrete steps to resolve Karabakh conflict, says Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group, which was supposed to make efforts and take concrete steps to resolve the Karabakh conflict, not only did nothing for this but also equalized the occupier and the side subjected to occupation, Azerbaijani Parliament’s Member Vugar Isgandarov told Trend.

According to Isgandarov, the above facts are another confirmation that the Minsk Group was violating the principle of impartiality for a long time.

“In reality, such ‘activities’ of the Minsk Group became an indirect support for the plans of Armenia to preserve the status quo,” he added.

The MP noted that the Azerbaijani army achieved a great victory in the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev by liberating Azerbaijan’s territories from the Armenian occupation, and so the Karabakh conflict remained in history.

“At least after all the above, the Minsk Group co-chairs could choose the right direction, but it’s obvious that they aren’t even trying to do this,” he further noted.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at ‘New Vision for South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ international conference at ADA University in Baku on April 13, 2021: “We expect the OSCE Minsk Group to present its proposals on the further settlement of peaceful life in the region. I believe that there are areas in which it can play a role in influencing the post-conflict situation. Not as a group that contributes to the resolution of the conflict, because the conflict has already been resolved," reminded the MP. “The president, speaking about a peace agreement with Armenia, noted that, if Armenia considers this option, many areas of activity can be created for international players here, such as demarcation, delimitation, or interaction.”

“Besides, the President said: “I hope that representatives of the Minsk Group will soon visit Azerbaijan with a number of proposals, and we’ll carefully study them. What the Minsk Group will be doing is still unknown to us. We look forward to some creative ideas from them,” the MP further reminded, adding that Azerbaijan's fair position is well known.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remained in the past, meaning that the co-chairs should come up with concrete proposals on steps to be taken in the post-conflict period, but so far we haven’t seen this. On the contrary, some representatives of the Minsk Group argue that the conflict must be resolved. This is ridiculous because the conflict had already been resolved. Therefore, the co-chairs shouldn’t make any promises to Armenia," concluded Isgandarov.