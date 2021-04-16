None of Armenian PM's statements worth meaningful comment - Azerbaijani MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16
Trend:
None of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statements is worth a meaningful comment, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports on Apr.16.
According to the press service, when speaking in the Armenian parliament on April 14, the prime minister tried to attract attention with new delusional thoughts.
"None of Pashinyan's statements deserves a meaningful comment,” noted the press service.
