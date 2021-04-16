Azerbaijan's Azertutun company to be privatized - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the privatization of 'Azertutun Agro-Industrial Complex' LLC, Trend reports.

According to the decree, 'Azertutun Agro-Industrial Complex' LLC was declared open for privatization.

The company’s privatization will be carried out by the method of sale through investment tenders.

Along with local investors, foreign investors also will be able to participate in the privatization.

The Ministry of Economy was instructed to ensure the privatization of the company in accordance with the Azerbaijani law ‘On privatization of state property’ and ‘Second State Program of State Property Privatization in Azerbaijan’ approved by the Presidential Decree No. 383 dated August 10, 2000.

The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC was instructed to ensure the management and preservation of property until the privatization of the company.

Resolution of issues arising from the decree was entrusted to the Cabinet of Ministers.