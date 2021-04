There have always been good grape varieties in Pirshaghi – white and black Shani - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

Trend:

The reconstruction work has started and restoration work has been launched in Pirshaghi settlement, Baku on Apr. 16.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

President Ilham Aliyev: There have always been good grape varieties here – white and black Shani.

Bunyad Gasimov, director of the “Baku Landscaping Service” LLC: We have planted 50,000 seedlings and the work continues.

President Ilham Aliyev: The same variety?

Bunyad Gasimov: At present, four varieties have been planted, including white and black Shani.

President Ilham Aliyev: It was very sweet, like honey.