EU rep should follow int'l law before meeting with separatist in Karabakh - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar should have followed the international law principles before meeting with the so-called ‘foreign minister’ of the illegal separatist regime in Karabakh, David Babayan, Ukrainian legal expert, Professor Alexander Merezhko told Trend.

During the meeting, Klaar and Babayan said that negotiations should be resumed within the OSCE Minsk Group, Merezhko said.

“Armenia can call on Azerbaijan to negotiate, but the answer to this call depends on the personal will of Azerbaijan. According to international law, there is only the territory of sovereign Azerbaijan, which was previously occupied by Armenia, and a representative of the European Union must proceed from this fact when deciding to meet with someone,” he noted.

“In international law the status of Karabakh is unambiguous – it’s an integral part of Azerbaijan, which is under its sovereignty," reminded the expert.

Azerbaijan had liberated its territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).