BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the dismissal of Ramiz Hasanov from the post of Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister on April 19, Trend reports.

The order comes into force from the date of signing.

By another decree of the head of state, Ramiz Hasanov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Spain.