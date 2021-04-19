President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated “Hovsan” and “Mashtagha” substations (PHOTO) (UPDATE-2)

details added (first version posted on 10:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 220/110/10 kV “Hovsan” substation of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Surakhani district, Baku.

The president was informed of the newly renovated “Hovsan substation”.

Built 45 years ago, the “Hovsan” substation was reconstructed to modern standards and the equipment here was replaced by the new ones.

"How are things going in Karabakh? President Aliyev said.

"Things are going very well, Shusha is ready," President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev said. "It is also ready for opening. I reported earlier that line number two was ready."

"I know you have extended a power line," President Aliyev said.

"Shukurbayli is ready, and so is Shusha," Rzayev said. "The Fuzuli substation line is ready, while the substation itself will be ready in a month and a half."

"What is the condition of those hydropower plants destroyed by Armenians? Are things going on there? the president said.

"Mr. President, I will present “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” to your kind attention in one week,"Rzayev said. "They are ready, we have launched them and tests are underway."

"What about Kalbajar district?" the president said.

"We have done some research there, but have not reached a conclusion yet," Rzayev said. "The road and the transportation of equipment there are a bit difficult. However, the substation is under construction."

"The weather has now improved," the president said. "It will probably be easier to get there starting from May."

"We will install about 200 poles from Dashkasan and Murov, 100 of which have already been installed," Rzayev said. "We have passed the most difficult place."

"Is the power supply of those serving in the liberated lands normal? the president said.

"It is available everywhere," Rzayev said.

"There are no problems day and night in Shusha either," the president said.

"No, there is not day and night," Rzayev said.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Hovsan” substation.

The president was also informed of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Mashtagha” substation

President Aliyev then launched the “Mashtagha” substation via SCADA Dispatcher Management System.