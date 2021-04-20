Support to Eastern Partnership states - key pillar for European Council, Charles Michel says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Support for the Eastern Partnership states is a key pillar for the European Council, President of the European Council Charles Michel said, Trend reports citing the press office of the European Council.
Michel made the statement after his meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a joint policy initiative which aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbors: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.
