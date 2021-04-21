President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Hajigabul Industrial Estate (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Hajigabul Industrial Estate.

The head of state first familiarized himself with the “Azərmaş” plant.

The company has a production capacity of 1,500 trucks and special purpose vehicles.

President Ilham Aliyev: How much do they cost?

Chairman of the Board of the Association of Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment Emin Akhundov: From 17,000 to 130,000 manats, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: When is the production of cars planned at the first stage?

Emin Akhundov: In the near future – within one and a half months.

President Ilham Aliyev: So right away?

Emin Akhundov: Yes, Mr. President.

The head of state launched the enterprise.

X X X

One of the enterprises established in the Hajigabul industrial estate is the plant to manufacture “Elberg” construction materials equipment. This is the enterprise’s first experience in Azerbaijan.

Having familiarized himself with the plant, the head of state put the enterprise into operation.

It was noted that the design and construction of plants for the production of building materials such as gypsum, lime, brick, plaster, etc. would be carried out here.

President Ilham Aliyev: Industrial parks will also operate in the Karabakh zone. The Ministry of Economy is currently working on this issue. Such enterprises must be created in the Karabakh zone so that we provide people with jobs and also make the most of the potential of this zone.

The enterprise is capable of commissioning two factories on a turnkey basis within a year. Along with partially addressing the needs for production equipment and installations in the country, the launch of the enterprise will also generate export opportunities.

Entrepreneur Elkhan Bashirov said: First of all, we wanted to create a production site here in order to create jobs in Hajigabul. Our job is the production of building materials. There are no raw materials here, so we decided to set up factories for the production of building materials. This project is being implemented in Azerbaijan for the first time. We will work on a turnkey basis. This practice exists in the world.

Х Х Х

President Ilham Aliyev then opened “Uyusal Ambalaj”, an enterprise for the production of plastic containers for water.

It was noted that the company plans to produce 350,000 containers of various sizes annually. The company, which has been operating in Azerbaijan for 15 years, will manufacture its products already in the Hajigabul Industrial Estate.

Touching upon the quality and cost of products, Cengiz Aygor said: We sell containers to water production enterprises in Azerbaijan. There will be no need to purchase products on the foreign market. Local production will affect prices as well. There are also advantages in quality and cost.

Х Х Х

Another resident of the Hajigabul Industrial Estate is the “Plasstech” plant. The enterprise is capable of producing 600-900 tons of light containers per year.

President Ilham Aliyev: What are the demand?

Entrepreneur: The demand here is about 500 tons. There is a great demand in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev: We have another packaging company. I have visited their enterprise.

The head of state put the enterprise into operation.

These containers are in for the transportation and packaging of agricultural produce.

Х Х Х

One of the enterprises commissioned in the industrial estate is the “AzAgromila” plant, which produces fertilizer.

The enterprise will produce 600,000 tons of fertilizer annually.

President Ilham Aliyev put the enterprise into operation.